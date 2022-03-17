JSS1 Student Caught While Trying To Use ‘Juju’ On A Female Student In Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

JSS1 student arrested while trying to use ”juju” on a female student.

He’s a JSS1 student of Ajara school, Badagry, Lagos. He was caught in the act while trying to h!t his fellow student( female) with ‘juju’.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: