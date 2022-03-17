Jubilation In Niger As Security Operatives Neutralise 100 Bandits (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KPNpB7pWNk

The Nigerian army, police and members of the vigilante corps neutralized over 100 bandits in Bangi area of Mariga Local Government Area, Niger state.

It was gathered the neutralized Bandits attacked Nasko community few days ago where a police station was burnt and 3 police men and 6 vigilante members lost their lives.

The development is confirmed in a statement by the Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar.

He said on Thursday, that over 100 bandits were neutralized while 50 motorcycles were recovered during an operation in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area the state.

The commissioner said that the attackers had moved from Nasko, where they killed the Divisional Police Officer and other security operatives on Tuesday, March 15 to launch another attack on Bangi, Mariga Local Government, in the same axis.

Umar said security operatives intervened and repelled the attack after the bandits in their numbers, wanted to invade the local government headquarters around 6 pm on Wednesday, March 16.

