Julius Agwu’s Marriage Of 14 Years Crashes As Wife Moves Out

Ibiere, the wife of comedian, Julius Agwu, has reportedly abandoned her matrimonial home after 14 years of marriage.

The couple had been going through trying times for some years on account of Agwu’s ill health. Recall that in 2015, the comedian, singer and writer was diagnosed with a brain tumour, when three tumours were found in his brain.

According to some unsubstantiated reports on the Internet, Ibiere had reverted to her maiden name (Maclayton), and travelled abroad with their kids.

Though it is not clear what led to the breakdown of the marriage, there have been several speculations bandied about, with some saying the couple was going through financial crisis occasioned by Agwu’ ill health. Meanwhile, many had applauded Ibiere in the past for standing by Agwu at the height of his sickness and caring for him.

In a 2020 interview with Saturday Beats, Agwu noted that his sickness had taught him a lot of lessons. He said, “I have learnt a lot about life. I don’t want to say some things but the fact is that I have grown. Life has taught me that it is important to strategise. One cannot win all the time and at some point, one has to settle down and watch certain things unfold. However, one unforgettable lesson is that one needs to hold on tightly to God and not despise Him. I also learnt the value of friendship but I don’t want to say more than that.”

Several calls put through to Agwu to confirm the story were unanswered. Text and WhatsApp messages sent to him were also not responded to as of the time of filing this report.



https://punchng.com/controversy-surrounds-alleged-crash-of-julius-agwus-14-year-marriage/

