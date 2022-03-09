Jungle Justice In Ughelli: Two Suspected Robbers Burnt To Death (Pictures)

A less graphic footage from the scene where two suspected robbers were burnt to death at the entrance of Afiesere Community in Ughelli, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that they were lynched in the early hours of Wednesday, 9th March, 2022.

Circumstances surrounding the jungle justice as to what they stole or how they were caught could not be ascertained as at press time.

A source disclosed that onlookers were only attracted to the scene after the victims have been set ablaze. More details as it unfolds.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ca4ld-NteZz/?utm_medium=copy_link

In another development, operatives of the Anambra State Police Command rescued three armed robbery suspects from a mob that wanted to lynch them.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects identified as Ifeanyi Nsiegbunam, Chinemelum Nwafor and Nnamdi Nwakwesili at about 10am on the 8th of March, 2022 dispossessed off the belongings of a female student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam before they were apprehended by the angry mob.

“The timely arrival and intervention of some police operatives at the scene saved the suspects from being lynched, he said.

Incriminating items found and recovered from the suspects include: one locally made single barrel pistol, a white coloured dagger, a big saw, a big hammer, a black and brown coloured lady’s bag, an Infinix phone, a black Panasonic phone and three(3) phone chargers.

