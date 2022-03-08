Just Moved In Three Months Ago And Told To Pack Out Now!

Don’t know if this is the right thread but I hope it gets to the right audience. Pardon my English. I’ll try to make it brief

A very close friend just got an apartment and moved in late December, the house was gotten through the sister (to the owner) who monitored the construction of the house. The house hasn’t been registered with the electricity company and water isn’t running as at the time he paid (190k + 40k (commission &agreement)) the water.

On Saturday, he said the owner came and the wife attended to them outside as they were discussing some other things about the house while he was praying inside. Before she left she even played with his children and gave them #200 also took their picture.

Fast forward to Monday, he got a call from the husband to the sister saying all sought of abusive words to him claiming the owner of the house wasn’t attended to properly, they were supposed to let her in even without the consent of the husband since she’s the owner of the house, therefore they should move out at month end. The wife called the owner of the house and she said the same thing then the another of their brother called again saying the same thing. They claimed that their remaining change will be refunded.

The question now is, should he stand on collecting all of the money or the balance as they said?

