Kaduna Rail Bombing: APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe Blames PDP

Their thieving PDP were in power for 16 years and they could not even build one Station. Now see what the hediots are doing with heavy projects that took Nigeria billions of dollars to build.

Something is wrong with us . Yesterday attack was on our Railways in kaduna and today is on our Abuja Stadium. Watch out, the hediots may go to bomb 2nd Niger Bridge to win elections in 2023. Awon werey gbogbo.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4879445922103871&id=100001155348708

Joe Igbokwe shades PDP after bandits reportedly attacked Abuja-Kaduna train

A well known Nigerian politician, Joe Igbokwe who was the spokesperson of All Progressive Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter has taken to his official Facebook page to react after bandits reportedly attacked Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was reported that bandits, on Monday, attacked a train heading to Kaduna state from Abuja. According to information gathered from a reliable source, the bandits detonated a bomb on the rail track of Abuja-Kaduna train, and successful immobilized it at a point between Katari and Rijana.

Reacting to this sad incident, the exceptionally boisterous APC supporter, and special adviser to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on drainage and water resources, Joe Igbokwe took to his official Facebook page and shades the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to be the master minders of the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, stressing that when they were in power for 16 years, they could not build one station, but now look at what they are doing with heavy project that took Nigeria billions of dollars to build, adding that something is not right.

Further speaking, Joe Igbokwe lamented that yesterday they attacked the railway in Kaduna, and today they attacked the Abuja Stadium, adding that if care is not taken, they may bomb the 2nd Niger bridge in order to win the 2023 Presidential election.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/nationaldailyng.com/joe-igbokwe-shades-pdp-after-bandits-reportedly-attacked-abuja-kaduna-train/%3famp=1

