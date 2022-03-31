Kaduna: Terrorists Storm Kofar Gyan Low Cost Estate, Kidnap Families

Reports from multiple Twitter users claim that Bandits a.k.a Terrorists have stormed a low cost area in Zaria, Kaduna State and are shooting sporadically.

A female Twitter user claimed a Mallam and his family were kidnapped. The attacked seemed to have began by 10:20 pm on Wednesday.

JUST IN: Bandits in large numbers have stormed a Low Cost Area in Kofar Gyan Zaria Of Kaduna State and it’s currently under attack.

https://twitter.com/emmaikumeh/status/1509290426423025664?t=uW1pqp3fIOcS2tHpycWgMA&s=19

https://twitter.com/Barde6767/status/1509286940159483914?t=-2TsyZ2LyL2q6CXjl06W_w&s=19

https://twitter.com/Alkibiyawy/status/1509292927574544388?t=CZfc8NFsH9jYI17YTGdC9w&s=19

