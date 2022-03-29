Kaduna Train Attack: General Faruk Yahaya Visits Scene

By Olayemi Esan

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday visited the scene of Kaduna – Abuja where suspected terrorists detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig. General Onyema Nwachukwu in a press statement said the COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country.

Gen Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.

