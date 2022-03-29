Kaduna Train Attack: More Photos Of Dr Chinelo Killed By Bandits

More Photos of Dr Chinelo Killed By Bandits At Kaduna-Abuja Train (Graphic Photos)

According to Adeyanju Deji,

“Dr. Chinelo working & making a honest living in St. Gerald hospital in Kaduna had just recently resigned and planning to move out of the country this Friday for something better. She was among those who was shot in the bombed Kaduna-Abuja train. She has now died. Attached herein is her last tweet.

May Buhari not happen to all of us.

Anyone can be a victim of this incompetence. RIP! –

Culled from Twitter & IG”

We all mourn with the family of the deceased and console them for this huge loss.

Sadly, some people mocked her before she passed away.

By Factboyz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...