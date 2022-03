Accompanied by the heads of some security agencies stationed in Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Elrufai

has visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital to see some of the citizens that were injured in the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train.

As efforts to account for all persons that were on the train continue, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency will shortly announce phone numbers that families can contact for inquiries or to provide information on passengers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...