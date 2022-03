A lady reportedly cried out for help on Twitter after being shot in a train.

I’m in the Train. I have been shot please pray for me

This morning she has been confirmed dead

A friend of hers said she was on the train back home in preparation to leave the country after resigning from her current workplace recently

