Kiddwaya Disappointed Over The Use Of Stone To Hold Buhari’s Stage In Lagos (Pix)

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Blasts The Use Of Stone To Hold Buhari’s Stage During Lagos Visit (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has slammed the use of stones to hold the stage on which the President Muhammadu Buhari stood during his visit to Lagos on Tuesday 22nd March, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Kiddwaya shared a screenshot of President Buhari standing on a stage covered in red carpet which had stones underneath it to balance the stage.

Kiddwaya wrote on Twitter,

“How can the biggest economy in Africa be using stones to hold the stage the president of Nigeria is standing on? As in we no get standard or what?”



https://twitter.com/RealKiddWaya/status/1506230949536743425?t=_lJrRyGcirKYgvOGFZlrlg&s=19

