Kidnapper Rejects ₦200k Share Out Of ₦12m Ransom, Reports Injustice To Police

A self-confessed kidnapper in Adamawa State, Sadu Bunkawu, has rejected a share of N200,000 from a ransom of N12 million and reported his fellow gang members to the police.

Describing his share as a product of high level of injustice, Bunkawu said he expects the police to correct the injustice.

Alleging that the other six members of the kidnapping gang conspired and gave him the N200, 000 only out of the huge N12 million they collected as ransom, the 28-year-old Bunkawu of Filingo village in the Jada Local Government Area, Adamawa State, said he could not happily collect such a share.

He disclosed that the N12 million ransom was paid to them when they abducted Umaru Diffiwa and Umaru Babidi of the same community and expressed the regret that the operation was indeed a bad one for him because even the N200, 000 he collected got lost on his way back home.

“I lost my share of the money while rushing to reach home on time,” Bunkawu said.

“The money was paid to seven of us by the family members of the victims. After releasing them, I was called and given N200,000 only,” he explained.

Sadu Bunkawu is currently arraigned by the police before Chief Magistrate Court in Yola on charges of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

When the content of the First Information Report was read and interpreted to him in court, he pleaded guilty.

After the plea, the police prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the matter to enable him complete the investigation and take the case file to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The judge, Muhammad Abdullahi, responded by adjourning the case to next month, April 4.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/10/kidnapper-rejects-n200000-ransom-share-reports-gang-members-to-police/W

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...