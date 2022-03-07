Kidnappers Abduct Couple And Their 5-Month-Old Baby In Abuja (Photos)

Suspected kidnappers abducted a man identified as Hezekiah Francis, his wife, Josephine Hezekiah, and their 5-month-old child, Hanniel Hezekiah, from their residence at Abattoir new extension in Abaji metropolis of Abuja, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that the trio were kidnapped on Friday night, March 5, however, the wife and the child were later released while the husband is still in the custody of the abductors.

The victim’s wife later confirmed the incident, narrating how the armed kidnappers scaled over the fence to gain entry into the house around 11pm.

She said some of them surrounded the house while others who got in destroyed the burglary of their windows from where they entered into the room.

“They first went to the first flat where my younger sister was sleeping and destroyed the door, but luckily they couldn’t see her where she was hiding. They now came to the main flat where my husband and I were and took us away,” she said.

She said while they were being taken away, after walking some few meters away from house, the kidnappers told her to go back since she was breastfeeding her child.



https://igberetvnews.com/1416082/kidnappers-abduct-couple-5-month-old-baby-abuja-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...