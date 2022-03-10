Kidnappers Snatch Two Siblings From Their Home In Ogun, Demand ₦15m Ransom

Kidnappers snatch two siblings from their home in Ogun, demand N15m ransom

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped two siblings Esther Kehinde, 20, and David Kehinde, 15, at Oremeji street, Joga Orile area of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State.

DAILY POST learnt that the victims were abducted from their residents around 9pm while they were carrying out domestic chores.

A source, who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers entered the house as gentlemen, held the victims’ hand and forced their way out of the premises.

The victims’ grandfather, who was also present at the scene, was said to have passed out when he was hit in the head by the kidnappers.

It was gathered that after about twelve hours, the kidnappers contacted the family of the pupils and requested N15 million ransom before the duo could be freed.

“They came into the house around 9pm, just behind our house where David and her sister were washing their school uniform. Their grandpa too was seated there when the kidnappers appeared and held the two of them.

“The grandpa challenged them but one of them hit the man on the head and he passed out immediately. Their mother heard the noise and rushed out, but met the kidnappers’ stiff resistance.

“They shot in the air for a few minutes before taking to their heels,” the source said.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying the police is on top of the matter.

Oyeyemi appealed to the family to carry the police along in their conversations with the abductors.

“We are frantically on top of the matter. We would like to also use this medium to appeal to the family of the victims to please carry us along in any conversation with these hoodlums,” Oyeyemi pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum has expressed displeasure over the incident, saying the state is no more safe for residents.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Ganiu Fatolu, appealed to law enforcement agencies to live up to their responsibilities.

“We are highly devastated at the horrible incident which took place at a not too far distance to a police station. While the kidnappers shot in the air for minutes, they were left to have a field day.

“As an association that fights for the interest of our people, we can only appeal to the law enforcers, especially the police, to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure the safe return of these two young ones.

“Although we understand that the state is no longer safe for citizens not to talk more of investors, our case in Yewa axis is more than terrible. People now keep vigils protecting their families.

“We know that this too shall pass. But, we must all remember, that a king who turns a village into a city and the other who turns a city into a village shall both not be forgotten. But what they will be remembered for shall either be the evil or the good they do during their times,” the group posited.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/10/kidnappers-snatch-two-siblings-from-their-home-in-ogun-demand-n15m-ransom/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...