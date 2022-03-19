Kinsmen, Loyalists Mobilise To ‘Bring Back’ Ambode

Kinsmen and loyalists of a former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, have commenced discreet mobilisation to drag the Epe-born politician into the 2023 governorship race, multiple sources told Daily Trust Thursday.

Investigations by our correspondent showed that the move to prop Ambode to complete his second term in office has been on since last year, starting from his community in Epe.

The movement, which started virtually through several social media platforms, has crystallised into a state-wide movement to ‘bring back’ Ambode.

It was however not clear if Ambode would be contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also said to be interested in seeking re-election.

Daily Trust reports that although Ambode has not dumped the party, he has not identified with the party in the state either since his unceremonious exit after he failed to clinch a second-term ticket.

However, a group loyal to him also conducted a parallel congress during the state congress of the party held last year.

While Ambode has not disclosed his next political move ahead of the 2023 elections, he took to his Twitter page recently to ask the youth to get their permanent voter’s card, saying the youths are coming as power is in their hands.

But feelers showed the former governor might take another shot in the governorship and the mobilisation has since commenced toward actualising the ambition.

It was learnt that a one-million man walk had been planned for him penultimate week before it was postponed till after the convention of the APC slated for next week.

The coordinator, Ambode Fan’s Club Worldwide, Prince Akoja Adeleke in a chat with our correspondent yesterday confirmed the move, saying the plan to bring back Ambode was the initiative of his friends and admirers, among them politicians, non-partisan people, market women.

An activist and member of the APC, Comrade Toyin Raheem, said it is within the constitutional right of Ambode to seek a second term.

However, he noted that he was not sure if Ambode is still a member of the APC or not, adding though that he can still contest under any political party.

Daily Trust reports that as of this moment, Sanwo-Olu has not hinted on whether he would contest for a second term or not. He recently declared that Lagosians would decide whether he deserved a second term or not.

There has also been anxiety in the state over an alleged plot to stop him from seeking a second term for another anointed party prompting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to offer him (Sanwo-Olu its ticket).

The APC however rejected the offer which it describes as a Greek gift, saying, “The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to re-contest for another term.”

https://dailytrust.com/kinsmen-loyalists-mobilise-to-bring-back-ambode

