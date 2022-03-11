Korra Obidi Is Cheating, I’m Tired – Oyinbo Husband Cries Out

I’ve Been Trying To Save Our Marriage Since 2018 – Korra Obidi’s Husband

Dr Justin Dean, the husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has said that he’s been trying to save their marriage since 2018.

The chiropractor said this in the comment section of Famous Blog on Friday, in reaction to a Live video he had posted asking his wife to repeat something she had said.

Dean had on Wednesday announced that they would be getting divorced prompting an outpouring of reactions from their fans, who expressed disbelief.

“I’m tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability. I have been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don’t do exactly what she says, she divorces me.

“I have been a prisoner that has his family used against him if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants,” he commented.

The relationship of the couple has been a trending topic on social media.



