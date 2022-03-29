Kwara State TUC Chair, Akinsola Akinwunmi Killed In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in Monday’s attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, SaharaReporters is reporting.

The online news portal had earlier reported that the Secretary-General of the TUC, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed and derailed an Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted scores of passengers on Monday evening.

However, it was learnt on Tuesday that the Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, was also killed during the attack.

“We lost our SG (Secretary-general) and the Kwara State Chairman,” a source in the TUC on Tuesday told SaharaReporters.

“Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi is dead. He was among those who were attacked yesterday by bandits in Kaduna-Abuja railway.”

Eight passengers had now been confirmed dead as the search-and-rescue mission continued in the area.

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-tuc-loses-secretary-general-kwara-chair-in-abuja-kaduna-train-attack/

My Friend,the TUC chairman, kwara state chapter, late comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi is Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Saying goodbye this soon makes us feel sad and devastating to believe that you were a victim of banditry attack on the train from Abuja to Kaduna yesterday.

Rest well With the Lord Bro.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10216571401077922&id=1845802090

