Ladies, You Have Been Dating Him For 1 Year Plus & You Don’t Know This….

My sisters on nairaland, you have been in a relationship for years and you are yet to know his genotype, if eventually he serves you breakfast dont be suprised ooo.

A lot of ladies out there don’t pay attention to all these important details.

There is this friend of mine that was unknowingly commiting incest little did the manchi know that the girl was from his extended family.

Pls ladies, checking for compatibility is very important in a relationship. Not till he proposes to you before you will start investigating about him. There is more to a relationship than he is the perfect man for me. Because he is financially stable, you forget the rest.

Before the first one hand u give to him try to ask questions to avoid future regrets.

