Lady Accuses Timaya Of Hit And Run (Pictures)

Nigerian dancehall musician Inetimi Timaya Odon, stage name ‘Timaya’ has been accused of almost killing a young lady with his car.

According to an Instagram user, Osinubi Omowumi, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, the music star rammed his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

“These celebrities and how they behave @Timaya almost killed my sister this morning. She hit her car with his car and ran. At Ikate few hours ago, he hit my sister’s car and came down and came down to ask him to look what he did,” she wrote.

“This heartless human being was asking for number and she told him he will block her rather for Timaya to do the needful, he hit my sister and ran away.”



Omownmi also shared videos of her bleeding sister who was undergoing treatment. The victim was injured on the head and leg.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8WaQ_sXpLI

https://www.instagram.com/p/CanZLs0odhV/

