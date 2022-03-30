Lady Found Dead And Covered In Blood In Abuja Hotel (Graphic Photos)

The body of a 21-year-old woman was found lying on a blood-soaked bedsheet in an Abuja hotel and her brother has now accused the hotel management and police of cover-up.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Esther Isaac Asuquo lodged in Room 901 at Agete Hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the FCT. She didn’t make it out of the hotel alive.

Photos of her shared online by Behind Bars Initiative show her with blood on her face, her lips, and on the bedsheets. Her eye was also black and swollen.

Her brother, said to be her only surviving relative since their parents died years ago, accused the police of intimidating him to drop the case after he left Calabar for Abuja to ask questions about his sister’s death.

He claimed the police told him that his sister died a shameful death and they encouraged him to quietly bury her.

He also accused Agete hotel of refusing to release CCTV footage. He said they claimed the CCTV was bad on the day of the incident.

He called for justice for his sister and said he wants answers from the hotel but the only thing they have told him is that his sister came into the hotel with someone.

Director-General of Behind Bars Initiative, Harrison Gwamnishu has called for the hotel to be shut down and that the entire management should be taken in for questioning.



