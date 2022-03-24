Lady Gang-Raped By Her Boyfriend And Her Friend In Ogun (Photos)

Men of the Ogun State police command have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 22year old girl (name withheld) at Eleweran area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspects identified as Seun Orokunle 38 years and Sarumi Sodiq 28 years, were arrested following a complain lodged at the public complain bureau Eleweran Abeokuta by the victim, who reported that she went to the house of Seun Orokunle who happened to be her boyfriend.

”On getting there, she went to the bathroom to take her bath and unknown to her that the said Seun Orokunle had invited her friend Sarumi Sodiq who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took their turns to have sex with her after beating her thoroughly.

After satisfying themselves, Seun Orokunle took her clothes and dipped it in a bucket of water in order to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

She stated further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists threatened to kill her if she dare report them to anyone.”Oyeyemi said

The police spokesperson added that upon receiving the report, the officer in charge, the public complain bureau, DSP Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects and bring them to book. They were eventually traced to Aregbe area of Abeokuta where the two of them were apprehended.

Oyeyemi added that they have both confessed to the commission of the crime.

He said the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



