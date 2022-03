A Lady held a funeral-themed birthday party after recently turning 30.

The TikTok user arrived at venue of her birthday party in a casket and those who turned up for the event wore black.

She captioned the Video “R.I.P to my Twenties”.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CajQeCkgnlX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

