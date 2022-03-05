Lady Taken To Osun To Take Oath Before Leaving Nigeria Has Been Found (Pix)

@tunde_ogundepo said his sister left home on March 1 to an undisclosed location, after someone promised her a better life in another country. He further revealed that his sister told her friend that she was taken to Osun state to take an oath.

https://www.nairaland.com/7014590/lady-taken-osun-take-oath#110745726

Barakat has been found

Thank you all for your thoughtfulness, alhamdulillah they’ve intercepted her and others this evening before they could leave the country for Gambia. Thanks for your prayers and good wishes�❤️❤️❤️❤️

She’s just an omo odun merindinlogun for that matter. And we’re not rich, but we see to it that essential needs are provided for these girls. She made the move when she saw a link online according to her. She got connected to someone who asked her to come to Iwo.

She was then taken to swear oath with some others in osun state. I had to track her location via her phone number to confirm if it was true she’s in Iwo as she stated in the sms sent to her friend and I found out she was truly in Iwo yesterday afternoon.

We thank God all the money spent and stress we went through didn’t go in vain.

I’ll drop her experience and share with us all once she’s settled.

Thanks for the retweets and tags, it means a whole lot to me and I do not take it for granted��❤️❤️❤️❤️

https://twitter.com/tunde_ogundepo/status/1499808551337971717?t=nBD7HC3PhqJPxfe4v-4VGg&s=19

