Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) says it has commenced full waterways operations from Badore terminal, Ajah through Addax jetty, Victoria Island to Five Cowries terminal, Falomo, Ikoyi.

Abdoulbaq Balogun, managing director of LAGFERRY, said this on Wednesday during a scheduled inspection at Badore terminal.

He said the terminal had been equipped with car space, adding that passengers can now take boat service between 6:45 am and 9 am on Badore-Victoria Island-Falomo, Ikoyi route.

Traffic gridlock has worsened in the last couple of days due to long queues at filling stations across Lagos road.

Most commuters have had to spend more hours in traffic for a journey from Badore to Victoria Island, which will take about 20 minutes by boat.

Balogun argued that commuting through waterways is the immediate solution to the usual traffic on the Ajah-Lekki axis.

He, therefore, urged road users to make use of water transportation as a means of decongesting the roads.

“This administration is investing massively in water transportation by procuring world-class standard boats as well as constructing and rehabilitating terminals/jetties,” he said.

“Every passenger boarding our boats receives an instant message informing him/her that he/she is insured on each trip. All these are meant to ensure passengers’ safety and confidence.”

https://www.thecable.ng/lagferry-begins-operations-along-ajah-lekki-axis-to-end-traffic-congestion/amp

