Lagos 2023: Jandor Picks PDP Nomination Form, Says Lagosians Fed Up With APC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor on Monday picked up the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

The forms goes for N21m.

Adediran who is the Lead Visioner of a political group, Lagos4Lagos Movement defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP in January this year where he was received by prominent leaders of the party which include Iyorchia Ayu, the National chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; former Olusegun Mimiko; Chief Olabode George amongst others.

Adediran who promised to deliver Lagos state to the PDP in 2023 was accompanied to the PDP National Secretariat by leaders of the party in Lagos.

He said the reign of the APC since the return of democratic governance to Nigeria in 1999 will come to an end in 2023.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, the Deputy National Secretary of the party, who gave the vote of thanks, said Adediran’s entrance into the race marks the beginning of a new dawn for the PDP in Lagos.

Making the announcement on its social media page, the PDP wrote “Happening Now!

Hon Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, picking his expression of interest and nomination forms for the Lagos state Guber Election”.

https://independent.ng/lagos-2023-jandor-picks-pdp-nomination-form-says-apcs-reign-nearing-its-end/

