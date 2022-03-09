Lagos Fire Fighters Battle Tanker Fire In Mushin (Pictures)

*Fire Alert*

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is attending to a Fire outbreak at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos.

The Fire which was received at 13:17 hrs, saw the Agency mobilizing other emergency responders of the State to put up a concerted efforts in combatting the inferno.

Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a 33,000 Tanker that is fully ladden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol that is on Fire.

Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, Officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.

*Motorists are advised to seek alternative route away from the Idi Oro Corridor of Agege Motor Road, Mushin.*

*Mrs. Adeseye Margaret*

Director

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

9th March, 2022



