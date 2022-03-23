Lagos Job Seeker Posts Job Request On A Banner

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

36 Year Old Lagos Job Seeker posts Job request on a banner to Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu. @followlasg @drobafemihamzat @lasemasocial @mudashiru_obasa https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1506597371274317827?t=0HjGwhoqzPVxs8XFDFxtiQ&s=19

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: