Lagos Lawyer, Ifeyinwa Declares For A Seat At Federal House Of Representatives (Pics)

A Lagos-based legal practitioner, *Barr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah*, has promised to offer the people of Oyi/Ayamelum constituencies in Anambra State a special kind of representation in the National Assembly that would impact their lives positively if voted for.

Mrs Morah, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, who made the declaration when she was escorted by the Omambalaã chapter of Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that caters for women and children in rural communities worldwide, to purchase her Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the PDP National headquarters in Abuja, told cross section of journalists that she would fight to deliver a brand new constitution and equitable sharing of economic powers among states for economic growth and diversification.

Among those in her entourage to get the forms were members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who charged her to also sustain her gender rights fight.

FIDA, The NBA and Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International members urged her not to bother about the hurdles she might encounter in the “process of liberating the people because they will be involved in this her election, and will muster everything required to emerge victorious, especially in the electioneering and financially,” as they believe in her ability and precedent to bringing fresh air to legislation in Nigeria.

The group made up of seasoned and qualified professional Igbo women and daughters from Anambra State all over the world, delegated their members at Omambalaã chapter to purchase the forms for her, also presented her with Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank cheques of N1,000,000Million and N500,000 Thousand respectively, vowed to unite and support her cause.

Speaking exclusively to ANAMBRAUPDATE, Mrs Morah, who is also a big player in the Oil, Gas and the Forex industry, stated thus …”I must dare to be different because only those who dare have the chances of winning. I want to go the National Assembly to give my people back home, a good representation and leadership. I will be heavily involved in canvassing for Women & Youths – especially gender rights.”

“I will work with my colleagues to deliver a brand new Nigerian Constitution, equitable sharing of economic powers among states in the federation to deliver economic growth and diversification. I will champion active agriculture assistance for the Ayamelum constituents and promote their trade to the world outside their hinterland where most of their harvested food produce perish for lack of proper distribution chain.”

The Lawyer cum Forex Entrepreneur declared that she would champion the cutting of costs of governance to spend more on public health and education.

According to her, “I will focus on delivering at least five bills during my first year in the Green Chambers to unlock Omambalaã potential in these directions.

“My party (PDP) is solidly grounded in my state and is putting a very strong front in the coming general elections. I’m very optimistic that if given the chance and nominated, I will be the First Female to go to the House of Representatives in my Constituency & surely with all the Permutations on Ground, will make it victorious at the final general election, and use the rare opportunity to give my people the kind of representation never experienced before in the area.”

Speaking to ANAMBRAUPDATE from the Canada chapter of the NGO, the leader of the Nzukõ UmuAda group, *Barr. Mrs. Amaka Ebenebe*, expressed emotions as she recounted the deplorable state of their federal constituencies, saying, however, that: “Finally a woman with the capacity and carriage to rescue their people and resuscitate their lost glories has come out to take the bull by the horns.

She, however, stressed that she was in no doubt that if elected, Mrs Morah will be worthy to carry their cause to the federal level, adding that she is the best candidate for transparent leadership and good representation.

