Lagos Mainland Vs Island

Now don’t laugh this off. This is a rather serious comparison as it’s my first time in Lagos and as such my first time on the Island.

According to the topic, I will like readers especially those who reside in Lagos to share their opinions as to which of these major residential areas in Lagos is actually more value for money.

I’ve lived in the Ajah axis of Lagos Island for about 7 months and I can confidently tell you that I will not advise any newcomer to pay rent to live here. Electricity is bad, water is terrible, roads are bad too and for those who commute the Lekki-Epe express road daily know how hellish it can be when there is a surge in traffic.

Tbh, most people living on the island are suffering and smiling, even those who you think are well to do are having it worse.

I’m considering moving away from the Island and finding a serene environment on the mainland to live in. I heard that Magodo/Berger area is true, please how true is this? I will like readers who reside in Lagos to share their thoughts on other serene environments one can live in where one can get good basic amenities. This will definitely help other people as well. Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...