Lagos Not For Me – Osun Man Laments As He Pays ₦600 For Printing A 3-Page Document

I am Osogbo base but went to Lagos yesterday for an interview, i didnt print a copy of my CV so i decided to branch a business center to do so. the good thing is that the shop was open even as early as 7 a.m compared to Osogbo people that wont open shop until 10 a.m and even 12 pm sometimes.

I entered into the shop and met a lady who asked me to transfer my file to the company mail which i did… grrrrrr document came out and i open my wallet with dignity and gave the lady 1000 expecting change of 850… but to my surprise, she gave me #400, at first, i didnt say anything thinking maybe she is still trying to find the rest of the change.

Then this lady sat down and continue with another customer document, i then said “excuse me, my change is not complete” i was moved to tears when she told me its #200 per page. i couldnt say anything as i have to respect my suit and tie and package my self out of the Cafe.

i went out of the shop and noticed my shoe is dusty and i need to shine it which normally cost #50, i saw one aboki by the road side, I pulled out my shoe and put on the slippers he offered me. just as he was dusting the shoe, my spirit just told me to ask for the price and to my surprise, he said #100… i didn’t know when i screemed “for shinning shoe?” oga dont worry, gimme my shoe back… nah so i take commot for his front and use my hand take dust am

