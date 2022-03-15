From Previous threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/7015479/erelu-okin-fuel-shared-souvenir

https://www.nairaland.com/7016282/lagos-shuts-down-event-centre

https://www.nairaland.com/7016453/fuel-souvenir-lagos-police-orders/3#110794791

Wale Odunsi

The Police in Lagos State have arrested Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, a.k.a. Erelu Okin for the controversial Lagos party.

The organizer distributed kegs of petrol as souvenir at Havilah Events Centre in Oniru, Victoria Island, on March 4.

A statement on Tuesday by the Police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu said Ogbolu was charged to court on Monday.

She was arraigned on a four-count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering.

Others are intent to do harm to another, unlawful storage and containerising petroleum product without permit.

Ogbolu appeared before the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State at Oshodi under Ikeja Magisterial District.

Ajisebutu didn’t disclose if the defendant pleaded guilty or not guilty when the charges were read.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi had ordered her arrest after the event centre was sealed.

Alabi reiterated the command’s commitment to protect lives and property and warned citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/15/lagos-party-police-arrest-charge-erelu-okin-over-petrol-souvenir/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...