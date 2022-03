https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBKPmZjotVg

This was shared by Jubril Gawat, SSA to the Lagos State Governor on New Media

FLASH: Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules (Fuel Souvenir) … as Lagos CP orders the arrest of culprits involved.

#FuelSouvenir



Check Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7015479/erelu-okin-fuel-shared-souvenir

