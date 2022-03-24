Lagos State On Its Way To Becoming The Silicon Valley of Africa – Sanwo-Olu (Photo)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the economy and technological development of Lagos State have received a major boost following the investments made in the state by Microsoft Corporation and Dangote Group, IGBERETV reports.

Talking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself together with Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and Dangote group CEO, Aliko Dangote. Sanwo-Olu wrote;

“Earlier this week, our vision of a Greater Lagos, and a better society for our teeming youths through partnerships and investments received a major boost, and achieved the recognition and validation it deserves.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group, and Bill Gates of Microsoft Corporation, are exemplary men who believe in, and keyed into our plans of making Lagos a mega city, and its youths a reference point for innovation, creativity and resilience.

Microsoft in a $100m investment, opened its first African Development Center in Nigeria, making the hub the first in Africa.

The aim of this centre, which is to facilitate the creation of tech solutions that will solve both African and global problems, will nurture, and create employment opportunities for our youths while also working with them to provide software engineering solutions to Africa and the world.

With this move, Lagos state is on its way to becoming the Silicon Valley of Africa.

So also, The Dangote Fertilizer Plant, which was commissioned earlier this week, is the largest Granulated Urea Fertilizer complex in Africa. Built at a cost of $2.5 billion, and occupying 500 hectares of land at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, will produce over 3 million tonnes of urea fertilizer annually.

This plant will not only give Lagos a major boost economically, it will also provide thousands of jobs for our youths, and further put our dear state on the global map as a destination of choice for investments.”



