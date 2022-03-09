Lagos Tricycle Operators Pledge Allegiance To MC Oluomo

The four zonal chairmen of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) in Lagos State, have pledged allegiance to the Lagos State Council Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka. MC Oluomo).

The chairmen and hundreds of their members stormed the NURTW Agege State secretariat to express their displeasure over the interference of the national body of the union in TOOAN affairs. They warned Zone ‘C’ Chairman of TOOAN, Alhaji Azeez Abiola (aka. Istijabah), to desist from parading himself as the overall chairman in the state.

Coordinator of the chairmen and Zone ‘A’ Chairman Alhaji Kamoli Bakare (aka Papi), said the zonal chairmen never subscribed to the appointment of Abiola as their leader.

“TOOAN comprises five Zones. I’m the chairman of Zone ‘A’ and coordinator of the zones. We are operating under the Lagos NURTW and the council did not appoint Abiola as our chairman. The letter he’s parading on social media is untrue,” he said.

According to him, five of them including Abiola were interviewed and sworn-in as zonal chairmen in 2020 for a four-year term in office.



