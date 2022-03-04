Laliga: You Let Messi Go, Signed Ferran Torres For £45m – Koeman Blasts Barca

Former Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has hit out at the club for allowing Lionel Messi leave last summer.

Koeman was sacked by the LaLiga giants in October after a string of poor results.

The Dutchman has now spoken about his surprise at Barca splashing £45million to land Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Torres’ signing came after Koeman himself was forced to let several players go in the summer, including Messi, who joined PSG on a free transfer.

Messi’s exit was due to Barcelona’s financial struggles that meant they could not afford to renew his contract.

“It was at the insistence of the club’s hierarchy that I agreed to the departure of certain players to help put the finances in order.

“But then when you see that they sign someone for €55m shortly after letting Messi go, it makes you wonder if something else was happening. Why did Messi have to leave?” Koeman told Dutch newspaper, AD.



