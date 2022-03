FLASH: FAAN and LASG today signed an MOU for the new Airport Alimosho Bypass Project (AABP), a 4-phase project to decongest the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway:

The 9km 4-lane Toll Road along the Murtala Muhammed Airport Perimeter is the 1st Phase.



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1506302966281785353?t=cirB-OYi96y7vKu9fPOQIg&s=19

