Lateef Adedimeji’s Lovely Birthday Surprise To His Wife, Mo Bimpe (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWFs5zyGz3E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCbvOxrAyso

Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Oyebade Adebimpe better known as Mo Bimpe first birthday as a married woman (MRS.)

Taking to his verified Instagram page to celebrate Mo Bimpe as she clocks a new age, Lateef Adedimeji described her as being beautiful in and out and asserted that he will always be there for her.

He wrote; “It’s how you make me play like a baby for me . You sure know how to make me play like Mumu . It’s your birthday my love , May Allah never forsake you . You are so beautiful in and out and I thank Allah every day for you.

I just want to tell you today again that I gat you and will always be here . Again to forever joy and happiness unlimited my love . Happy birthday my wife ,my mother , my daughter, my baby, my obim ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtUxeMvkUCw

