Lawyer Celebrates His Mum As He Runs Into Her Hawking On The Street (Pictures)

A Lawyer celebrated his mother after running into her while she was hawking on the streets, NaijaCover Reports.

The Lawyer got down from the car he was in when he saw her and posed for photos with her.

He shared photos of his mother with her goods on her head and expressed hope that she will stop street hawking in the nearest future.

He wrote: “So today being the International women’s day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you. I know with time you’ll stop Hawking (but u go stop so) Happy IWD y’all beaurii ladies out there.”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

