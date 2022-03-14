LCC To Commence Tolling On The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge On April 1st

They sent this to customers.

Dear Customer,

Please be informed that cashless toll collection will re-commence at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza on 1st April 2022.

Please note that all previous toll account balances are intact, whilst customers with low funds in their toll accounts are advised to fund such accounts to avoid service disruption and delay.

Kindly download the LCC mobile App (available for download on the App Store or Play store) to confirm your account balance, top-up or modify your toll account. You can also make a transfer to any of the banks listed below:

Account Name: LEKKI CONCESSION COMPANY LTD

Access Bank: 0703026888

Sterling Bank: 0055761148

Should you require further information, kindly call the toll-free customer service helpline 0800 22 555 22 (0800 CALL LCC). For Free Route Patrol Assistance/ Emergencies, please call 08188779350 or 08085834798.

Facebook –www.facebook.com/lekkiconcessioncompanyltd or Instagram- @lcctollroad. LCC mobile app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hmsm.lcccustomer

Many thanks for your continued patronage.

Warm regards,

Customer Service/Marketing

Lekki Concession Company Limited

Conservation Plaza

KM 13.6, Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1

Lagos, Nigeria

T:+234-1-2719700

E: customerservice@lcc.com.ng

Website: www.lcc.com.ng

LCC Toll Free 0800 22 555 22 (0800 CALL LCC)

