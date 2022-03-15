Legendary Wrestler, Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) Dies At 63 (Pictures, Videos)

WWE legend Scott Hall has passed away following complications from a recent surgery, sources tell TMZ Sports. He was 63 years old.

As we previously reported, Hall — AKA Razor Ramon — was placed on life support after experiencing serious medical issues related to a procedure on a broken hip … suffering three heart attacks on Saturday.



SOURCE

Scott Oliver Hall (born October 20, 1958) is an American retired professional wrestler. He is known for his work with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) as Razor Ramon and with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under his real name.

At 6ft 7in., Hall began his career in 1984, before rising to prominence after signing with the WWF in May 1992, assuming the name Razor Ramon. While within the company, he won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times. He departed the company in May 1996, and subsequently defected to WCW, where he became a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) faction, along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. In the company, he became a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He left WCW in February 2000, and returned to the WWF (later renamed WWE) for a short stint in 2002. He spent the rest of his career wrestling for various promotions, such as Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he held the TNA World Tag Team Championship once, with Kevin Nash and Eric Young.

Although he never won a world championship in a major promotion, Hall is nonetheless a two-time world champion, as he has held the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014, and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-H89nxSnNa8

Vignettes that heralded the character “Razor Ramon.” (June 1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK8MgpuyXkw

(His WWF debut against Paul Van Dale on July 20, 1992 & aired on Aug 8, 1992).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...