RT Hon Chibuike Amaechi Inspection of Lekki Deep Seaport, there was huge improvement compared to the last time he visited. The management has assured that the Cranes would arrive in June, while commercial activities would commence in September.
Lekki Deep Seaport To Begin Commercial Activities In September
