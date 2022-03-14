Lekki Deep Seaport To Begin Commercial Activities In September

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

RT Hon Chibuike Amaechi Inspection of Lekki Deep Seaport, there was huge improvement compared to the last time he visited. The management has assured that the Cranes would arrive in June, while commercial activities would commence in September.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=397023489011578&id=100061117896098

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R55_hv0kS9k

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: