Liberian Man Killed His Wife After She Caught Him Molesting Her Daughter (Pix)

A Liberian man identified as James Nyonteh who is living in the United States has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death.

Salemgists gathered that the 45-year-old man killed his wife identified as Peaches Yates just few months into their marriage.

An eyewitness who is a member of the family revealed that James was caught sexually assaulting his wife’s daughter.

The incident resulted into a physical confrontation and in an attempt to cover up his secret, James decided to stabbed his 35-year-old wife to death.

It was learnt that the couple got married in August 27 2021. Salemgists also learnt that the deceased had a daughter before getting married to James

As at the time of this report, James has been arrested but no charges have been brought up against him.



