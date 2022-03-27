Liberian Mother Of One Found Dead After She Went To Meet A Caller (Photos)

Princess Cooper, a resident of St paul bridge community, montserrado county, Liberia has been found dead

Princess Cooper left her house early Thursday Morning to do some catering work around the Capital Bye Pass area (She’s a professional caterer).

While there, Princess received a call and told her work mates that she was going somewhere and would return shortly.

After an hour, she placed a messenger video call to a friend called Welleh and when Welleh answered the call, Princess Cooper said said: “they are killing me oo.. Ia here they killing me oo” and she later hangup.

According to Welleh, when she answered the called, she noticed that blood was coming out of Princess Cooper’s mouth. When Welleh tried returning the call, Princess Never answered again.

Some moments later, Princess was discovered dead at the Back of a Building Material Store in the ELWA Junction Area after some kids had climbed on a plum tree to pick plum when they noticed the person lying in the pool of Blood.

Salemgists gathered that before her death, she had a baby boy with her boyfriend.



