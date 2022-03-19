‘Life After NYSC: I Need Your Suggestions’

I just concluded my service year on February 2022….barely a month ago and I’m still job hunting, although I have submitted so many applications but the job invites that are coming through are from lagos.

I’m currently in the east. Don’t have anybody to stay with in Lagos for now. Now, I’m somebody that like to get a work in career or field that does not allign with my course of study, remember…I studied Animal and Environmental Biology and I came out with a good 2:1. In terms of job opportunities in Nigeria in respect to what I studied, it is very limited and chances of me getting in a job is very slim considering Nigeria factors as I don’t have any connection.

A friend adviced me to go for my masters abroad and I told him, there is no money to do the initial processes although I believe in myself that I can get full funding if I apply but the money to write the necessary exams is not around, reason I’m trying my best to get a work of any kind that doesn’t necessarily require what I did in school. So many people are doing it and if I ask them, they will say, they got it through graduate trainees and entry level roles in organizations and firms

I’m somebody that likes working in logistics company and as a customer representative but the major hindrance I’m having right now, is not having the experiences that will make me to work in those fields. Some, if not all of the job offers I always come across require for 1-3 years experience which I Don’t have.

So guys, what’s the best way to get through this? Just one month out of service and I’m already feeling bored at home doing nothing apart from helping my parents in the farm works and reading a basic course on UI/UX designing?

Please any advice of any kind is duely welcomed. Insults are welcomed too. I out here to learn because, nobody knows it all.

About digital skills….I can write but currently don’t have a system to do the job again.

