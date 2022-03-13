Little Boy Who Built A Replica Of Overhead Kano Bridge Gets US Scholarship (Pics)

Musa Sani, the Nigerian kid who went viral on social media for building a replica of the Kano overhead bridge has got a scholarship to the United State of America and a gift to his family members.

Sharing snaps of Musa and his creation on Facebook, Aminu Abdullahi announced that a construction company, Ronchess Global Resources, has offered Musa university scholarship to study in the United States.

Aminu added that the construction company also gifted Musa’s mum the sum of N1million to start a business, while his father was given a job.

They also promised to enroll Musa’s siblings in good schools and will move the family to a furnished apartment in Maiduguri.

Wow, Congratulations Musa Sani



