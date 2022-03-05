Liverpool Vs West Ham United 1 – 0 – (Live)

Over 120 minutes of action at Wembley certainly took its toll on Liverpool – but their endeavours ended in a record-breaking ninth EFL Cup title – and hopes of an unprecedented quadruple remain alive after a second-string XI saw off Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Takumi Minamino struck twice before the break to put Liverpool in cruise control, and while the Canaries hit back through Lukas Rupp’s thunderbolt with 14 minutes left to play, Dean Smith’s side bowed out to the superior team on Merseyside.

Klopp has understandably sought to play down talk of a “crazy” quadruple, but the Reds are only six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s side must navigate the derby with Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool and Everton fans displayed a rare moment of unity when Rodri’s seemingly blatant handball in the area was not penalised at Goodison Park last week – with City’s 1-0 win having implications at both ends of the table – so Klopp’s side need no more motivation to remain within touching distance of the champions.

Victory over Norwich marked Liverpool’s 11th win on the bounce in all competitions – with six of those successes coming in the Premier League – and not since October have the EFL Cup winners dropped points in a Premier League home fixture.

