A Diesel tanker went up in flames along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway today, Thursday, March 10.

Salemgists gathered that the incident occured when the diesel tanker exploded near the Mountain of Fire camp, popularly called prayer city.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident stated that the tanker was razed and a white car was also affected.

As at the time of this report, it was unclear whether they were casualties in the explosion.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca7Y11wAV3j/?utm_medium=copy_link

