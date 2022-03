I woke up yesterday morning only to receive whatsapp messages and phone calls from family and friends on my contact list that they received a message of me being a criminal and “loan prostitute” on the run with company funds because of few days overdue loan. I thought the Government claimed to have clamped down on this people. My Girl friend that normally calls me every minute hasn’t called since yesterday. I’m guessing she has also received the message. I’m Soo embarrassed

