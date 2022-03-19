Low Turnout As Oluwo Of Iwo Marries Kano Princess

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdularosheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1) has tied the nuptial knot with a Kano princess, Firdaus Abdullahi, who is the granddaughter of the late emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

The wedding, which took place at the residence of the Madakin Kano, witnessed a low turnout from dignitaries despite the couples being from royal families.

The wedding was attended by a representative of the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters; Sarkin Yarbawa of Kano and Sarkin Yarbawa of Zazzau, amongst a few other royal dignitaries.

The sum of N1million was paid as a dowry to the bride which was given in cash by representatives of the groom in presence of the present Madaki of Kano, Yusuf Ibrahim Cigari.

The bride, who is the daughter of late Madakin Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, was given to the groom by the former Clerk of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Mahmood Sani, while the Babalaji of Iwo land, Barrister Ismail Oteyeku represented the groom.

Firdaus, who is a niece to the present Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, had her diploma in Catering from the Kano State Polytechnic.

She was earlier married but her husband is now deceased.

Speaking to Daily Trust shortly after the wedding, the representative of the groom, said one of the purposes of the marriage is towards achieving a united Nigeria by allowing marriages and businesses association across the divides to cement the unity among all.

“We had a warm reception here. I’m not new here because I was born in Kano. So I’m back home.

“So, Firdaus is given back to her father. I see myself as her father so she is in a safe hand. And in Islam, marriage is a trust which you must deliver,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the bride’s family, the bride’s elder brother, Farooq Abdullahi Sarki Yola, said Firdaus has a good reputation and other sterling qualities as she grew between the emir’s palace and the residence of the Madakin Kano.

“We are very happy and proud of this marriage. You know in life you can’t predict where you are heading to, especially marriage.

“It can take you anywhere in the world. So we are all Nigerians and have to embrace each other and see ourselves as family. So we wish her all the best and the groom.”



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-low-turnout-as-oluwo-of-iwo-marries-kano-princess

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...